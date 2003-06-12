International News--Burger King, Captain D's

June 12, 2003 1 min read

Miami--According to company executives, the Burger King brand will soon cease to exist Down Under. The burger chain's management team has reached a conceptual agreement with the company's Australian-based brand, Hungry Jack's, to consolidate their restaurants under that brand. In the near future, 81 Burger King restaurants in New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory and Victoria will be rebranded as Hungry Jack's to create a national network of about 300 restaurants. -South Florida Business Journal

Nashville, Tennessee--For the first time in its history, Captain D's Seafood is expanding its business outside the United States with the opening of its newest restaurant in Okinawa, Japan. The 112-seat unit is located at Camp Foster, a Marine base in Okinawa. This is one of four franchised restaurants that the Army/Air Force Exchange Service is licensed to operate for Captain D's. -PRNewswire