Awards News--Domino's, Erbert & Gerbert's, The Next Step Magazine

Ann Arbor, Michigan--Domino's Pizza won a Stevie Award for Best Human Resources Team in the first-ever American Business Awards, sponsored by Forbes.com and Business Talk Radio. The four-person human resources team was nominated for serving as the driving force behind the 2002 implementation of Domino's Pizza Prep School, a program where corporate employees learn about store operations and even work behind the counter. -PRNewswire

Eau Claire, Wisconsin--Kevin Schippers, president of E&G Franchise Systems Inc., Erbert & Gerbert's Subs and Clubs was recently awarded Wisconsin's 2003 Emerging Small Business Person. Criteria for the award included innovation of product or service offered, financial success, response to adversity and contribution to community-oriented projects. As winner of the state award, Schippers will represent Wisconsin in the national award. The national winner will be announced during National Small Business Week, September 15-20. -E&G Franchise Systems Inc.

Victor, New York--The Next Step Magazine, a free college, career and life-planning publication for high school students, has been named a finalist in the Association of Educational Publishers annual Distinguished Achievement Awards in the most-improved publication category. -The Next Step Magazine