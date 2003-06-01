Understanding and Installing Wi-Fi

We've sorted through the maze of wireless options to help you decide whether--and how--to use Wi-Fi in your business.

June 1, 2003

In the past few months, Wi-Fi has been a hot topic in technology world. Publications throughout the country have hailed its abilities to eliminate cables and provide wireless Internet access for users on the go. Unfortunately, many people are confused and overwhelmed by the many different types of Wi-Fi, what equipment to purchase and how to set up a wireless network. Here, we'll cover it all. So sit back and take a deep breath--it's important to understand that jumping on the wireless bandwagon is relatively inexpensive, easy to do and extraordinarily beneficial in the long run.

It would be great if readers could simply run out to the nearest store and purchase a standard, all-inclusive Wi-Fi package; however, when it comes to technology, there is always a plethora of options making it difficult for anybody but a geek to know exactly what to get. Go to CompUSA and ask for Wi-Fi, and the salesman will likely ask "Which kind--802.11a, 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11i or 802.16a?" Before punching the smirk off his face, refer to this quick reference guide for each protocol:

802.11b: Running on the unregulated 2.4GHz frequency, this is the industry standard. When locations such as Starbucks, Border's Books or any of the other thousands of Wi-Fi locations advertise a wireless hotspot, they are supporting 802.11b. This version of Wi-Fi has the ability to transfer up to 11 megabits of data per second within a 300- to 500-foot radius of the wireless router.

Equipment Needed

Now that you have a better understanding of the different types of Wi-Fi, let's discuss the equipment necessary to deploy a wireless network. Assuming you will install the standard 802.11b network, there are two necessary pieces of equipment: a wireless router and a wireless card.

Attaching directly to your pre-existing broadband Internet router, the wireless router acts as a bridge for wireless computers by allowing them to connect to the Internet seamlessly, as if connected to the router directly by an Ethernet cable. If you have multiple computers on a network, adding the wireless router will not disrupt anything. You can either plug the wireless router in to a port on the hub along with the other hard-wired computers, or you can plug it in to the existing router and plug these computers into the ports provided, making the wireless router act as a hub. The Microsoft Broadband Networking Wireless Base Station ACCS is a popular 802.11b wireless router and sells for $99.99. Installation is very simple.

In order for a computer to pick up the wireless signal being passed through the air from the router, you must have a wireless card. For laptop users, this card fits directly into the PC/MCI card slot. For PCs, the wireless adapter fits into a slot on the motherboard. The Netgear MA701NA 802.11b Wireless CompactFlash Card is a personal favorite and sells for $69.99. Once again, installation is a cake walk, requiring nothing more than plug-and-play.

Even if it seems premature to install a wireless network at your home or business, you should consider purchasing a wireless card to keep on hand in your laptop bag--hotspots are popping up around the country, keeping business travelers connected on the go. This card is the key to connectivity in hotels, conference rooms and cafes.