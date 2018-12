The more they know about your product, the more likely they'll buy.

June 19, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Provide your visitors with good information about your product. This might include studies that have been done on your product, testaments from other customers who have purchased your product or general, rich information about your product and not another sales pitch.

Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For Your Business