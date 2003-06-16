June 16, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oak Brook, Illinois--McDonald's Corp. will launch a global advertising program this fall under a new theme: "I'm Lovin' It." The costs of the new theme, which was described by McDonald's as being "fun," "relevant" and "hip," was not disclosed, but officials said in a conference call that it would not increase the company's current advertising expenditure. Few details were given on the execution of the campaign, and officials said a global team will be organized to address those issues. -Reuters