New Store News--Cold Stone Creamery, Smoothie King

June 17, 2003 1 min read

Scottsdale, Arizona--Just in time for summer, Cold Stone Creamery will open the doors to its flagship Times Square store on Thursday, June 19. To kick off its national partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Cold Stone Creamery will donate 50 percent of all opening-day ice cream sales for the Times Square store to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Metro New York. -PRNewswire

Kenner, Louisiana--Smoothie King Franchises Inc. has opened its first overseas stores in Seoul, Korea. The Seoul venture represents another first for the company: the first time another company is being allowed to sell the Smoothie King franchises. Pacific Smoothie of Seoul has acquired the right to open as many as 80 stores over the next five years and to sell the concept to other franchisees in South Korea. -The Times-Picayune