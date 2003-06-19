Carstar Adds 21 Florida Franchises

Overland Park, Kansas--Twenty-one franchise locations in Florida have joined the network of auto collision repair chain Carstar. The new franchises will remain locally owned and operated, the company said in a written statement. The franchises are in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Clearwater, Delray Beach, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Hobe Sound, Lakeland, Maitland, Naples, Orlando, Palm Harbor, Pinellas Park, Pompano Beach, Port St. Lucie, Royal Palm Beach, Tampa and West Palm Beach. Carstar now has 210 stores in the United States and more than 90 in Canada. -The Business Journal of Kansas City

