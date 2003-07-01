Fit to Commit

This small-cap value fund wants investors for the long haul.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Look into the background of a fund's portfolio manager, and you're bound to learn a lot about how that fund is managed. Charlie Dreifus has been at the helm of the Royce Special Equity Fund (RYSEX) since it began in 1998. Over that time, not only has the fund had an impressive performance record--last year, it ranked No. 1 of all small-cap value funds tracked by Lipper--but it has had only one down performance year.

Dreifus purchased his first stock at age 13 and learned about investing from value gurus Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffet and accounting critic Abraham Briloff. Then there's his experience prior to joining Royce, a fund family specializing in small-cap value investing. It includes time in mergers and acquisitions while working for Lazard Freres & Co. Put all that together, and you'll find a fund manager who hates to lose money for his shareholders and purchases micro- and small-cap stocks for the fund's portfolio at bargain prices.

The downsides to this fund are the cycles that value and small-cap investing go through and the 1 percent redemption fee for exiting the fund within the first six months of share ownership. But for those with an investment horizon of five years or more who are fans of this investment style, this fund is worth investigating.

  • Toll-free number:
    (800) 221-4268

Dian Vujovich is an author, syndicated columnist and publisher of the fund investing site www.fundfreebies.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market