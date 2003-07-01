Soft Touch

A flexible keyboard you can roll up and put away

Inputting info into your PDA has never been easier or more convenient than with Man & Machine Inc.'s FX100, a flexible, roll-up keyboard that's water-resistant and comes in versions compatible with every handheld from a BlackBerry to a Pocket PC to various Palm OS devices and smart- phones. Typing is easy, since the 35/16-by-913/16 inch FX100 is almost a full-sized keyboard. It's lightweight, easy to install and runs off your PDA's power (you won't have to change batteries). Best of all, there's no room for cookie crumbs or spilled coffee between the keys. You can even periodically wash the squishy rubber pad with soap and water. ($59.95-$99.95, www.man-machine.com).