Slow Change

You'd better not hold your breath waiting for retirement plan reform.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In January, the Bush administration proposed retirement reforms promising big changes for small business. But the sands shift quickly in Washington these days. The administration abandoned its retirement proposals less than a month after releasing them, citing the need to focus on job creation. A flurry of post-Enron pension bills are still making their way through Congress, however. Rep. John Boehner (R-OH) is cosponsoring a bill to allow employees who have been with a business for at least three years to sell the company stock in their 401(k) plans. Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-MA) is also sponsoring a retirement bill.

With all this legislative maneuvering, where are retirement plans headed? Rick Meigs, president of 401khelpcenter.com LLC, a Portland, Oregon, firm that follows trends affecting 401(k) plans, doesn't see any new retirement rules passing this year--and possibly not until 2005. In the near term, "you're not going to see any radical changes," he says. "The 401(k) plan will continue to be the retirement plan of choice." He also expects 401(k) plans to get cheaper as competition from providers seeking to capture the small-business market heats up.

Neither party has a lock on policy change, and the impact of any near-term changes will likely be very small, says Jane White, president of the Retirement Solutions Foundation, a nonpartisan organization in Madison, New Jersey, that educates the public about retirement savings. "Since 1978, there have been at least four attempts to make it easier for small business to offer plans," says White. "But statistics show the impetus for employers to start a pension is not government incentives, but whether the companies themselves are successful."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market