Lori & Ryan Pacchiano

32, 23, co-founders of High Maintenance Bitch in Seattle
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Description: Stylish pet accessories

Start-Up: $30,000 in 2002

Sales: 2003 projected sales of approximately $1 million

Pet Project: One day, Lori Pacchiano asked herself what she really wanted to do in life. "I realized it was something with my dog, Lola," she recalls. Getting to work immediately on an idea she had long envisioned, she showed her creation, Pet Feathers--a feather boa for dogs and cats--to a local pet store, which offered to carry the product.

The B-Word: Thank Lori's co-founder and brother for the High Maintenance Bitch (HMB) name. Unsure of a synonym for "dog" that would fit, Lori asked Ryan for his thoughts and was highly amused by the double entendre. Now the name is trademarked.

Hip Chicks: HMB's line is where pet accessories meet Sex and the City, and customers are often professional, confident women. "[Other pet-product companies] have marketed toward the pet," Ryan explains. "We definitely market toward women." Their products are sold in pet-related boutiques as well as boutiques for women, gift shops, bookstores, four-star hotels and airports. Items in HMB's Muttini Toy Collection ooze cool (think martini glass chew toy, olive, cherry and cigar). Their other lines include bone- and heart-shaped pillows and cushy mats.

On the Loose: With its products in more than 400 stores nationwide, HMB is looking to franchise by year's end.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market