In the Balance

Learn the factors banks really weigh when setting loan terms.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you're like most entrepreneurs, you probably assume that when you're seeking a loan, banks will turn you down because your company is too small. Even if you do get a loan, you may expect banks to set stricter loan terms for you than they would for larger firms. But recent studies show that the size of your company is not the most significant issue in setting bank loan terms.

In "Do Banks Price Owner-Manager Agency Costs? An Examination of Small Business Borrowing" (Journal of Small Business Management, October 2002), James C. Brau looks at 463 small corporations and whether the banks they borrowed from packaged their loans differently because of their smaller size. Surprisingly, the banks did not charge a premium in the interest rate due to size, nor did they require additional collateral because the company was smaller. Instead, the interest rate charged to smaller firms was affected by four factors: the length of the firm's longest prior banking relationship, the number of prior banking relationships, the length of time the firm has been in business, and the level of annual sales. Similarly, the amount of collateral required was closely linked to the number of prior banking relationships and the overall debt position of the company.

What can you learn from this? In seeking a bank loan, focus on developing and maintaining solid banking relationships. Work with several different banks-perhaps one for leasing, another for financing, etc. Working closely with many banks, along with reliable sales, will reduce the perception that your small company is a borrowing risk.

David Newton is a professor of entrepreneurial finance at Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California. For more journal summaries, visit www.techknowledgepoint.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market