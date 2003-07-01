My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Inking Up

Now coming to a printer near you-files from a cellphone or PDA
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As wireless devices proliferate, so does the need to print what's in them. Now you can zap e-mail, contact lists and even photos to network printers or to infrared- or Bluetooth-enabled printers.

There are so many devices that one size doesn't fit all. Nokia and other handset makers are equipping some models for Bluetooth printing, and Palm users can find print solutions at PalmSource.

For other devices, Hewlett-Packard is teaming with various companies to work out the kinks. BlackBerry users can wirelessly print to a network if it includes HP's Mobile Enterprise Printing server. A company with up to 100 employees can license it from HP or Research in Motion for $35 per person per year. Workers with Pocket PC 2002 handhelds need only a software download from HP's Web siteto print to Bluetooth or infrared printers.

On the road, you'll find a number of hotels and other Wi-Fi hot spots offering wireless printing for your 802.11 notebook, a capability you can achieve at the office by adding HP's $239 (street) Jetdirect 380x to any printer's USB port.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

The Story Behind the Coffee Company That Fuels Google, Microsoft and Facebook