Hot Disks 07/03

The latest in data recovery software, contact management applications and more

July 1, 2003 2 min read

This story appears in the July 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Data Discovery: Missing data? Don't panic-even if you haven't already installed data recovery software. Download EasyRecovery Lite 6.0 from Ontrack Data Recovery ( www.ontrack.com/easyrecovery ). For $89 per downloadable session, or $94.95 for a boxed version (all prices street), this application will recover as many as 25 files lost to hard-drive meltdowns, viruses or plain old human error.

In the Groove: Groove Workspace 2.5 from Groove Networks ( www.groove.net ) makes collaboration easier than ever. This tool uses peer-to-peer technology to allow users to share and co-edit documents and chat. It features enhanced integration with Microsoft Outlook and, in the professional version, Microsoft's Sharepoint Team Services. Pricing starts at $69 per user for the standard version and $149 per user for the Professional Edition.

Another Act: ACT! ( www.act.com ), the venerable contact management and sales-force automation application, is now available in a Web version that retains the look and feel of the original. Designed to install quickly, ACT! for Web enables easy data sharing. The application is available for a one-time fee of $250 per user.

Virus Blockers: When it comes to antivirus software, the big names aren't the only ones out there. Central Command's Vexira Antivirus ( www.centralcommand.com ) is available for multiple operating systems and monitors local and network drives, e-mail attachments and files for viruses and other threats. Vexira Antivirus for Linux and Windows workstations starts at $34.95, with server versions available.

Liane Cassavoy, a former technology reporter at PCWorld.com, freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.