Gear 07/03

A security device for your home Internet connection; a lightweight notebook that's heavy on battery power

July 1, 2003 1 min read

TELE3 TZX



SonicWALL



(888) 557-6642



www.sonicwall.com



Street price: $595

One of the most vulnerable points in your company's network is your home Internet connection. But you can say no to hackers and viruses with a good security appliance like SonicWALL's TELE3 TZX. This combination firewall and VPN lets you access the office network safely over a broadband connection while allowing for Web browsing by other networked family members. In addition to Web management tools and complete perimeter control, the TELE3 supports add-ons for antivirus monitoring ($199) and content filtering ($75).

Compaq Evo Notebook N620c



Hewlett-Packard



(800) 752-0900



www.hp.com



Street price: $1,630 to $2,350

You don't have to compromise battery life to have a lightweight notebook. Only 4.8 pounds and 1.2 inches thin, the Compaq Evo Notebook N620c still delivers more than five hours of computing between charges (or 10 hours with an extra battery in its multipurpose bay). Driven by your choice of 1.3GHz to 1.6GHz Pen-tium M processors, the N620c also offers 802.11b and Bluetooth wireless options. You can also plug in a variety of drives, including a DVD/CD-RW.