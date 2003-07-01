Growth Strategies

Get With the Program!

Save money with a new approach to managing disability benefits.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It seems so obvious: When an employee becomes disabled, the goal should be to get him recovered and back to work as quickly as possible. That reduces the economic and emotional impact on the employee, and helps the company control costs and maintain productivity. While that's not always how things happen, it can be accomplished with Integrated Disability Management (IDM), which is a "coordination of benefits delivery across traditional programs," explains William Molmen, general counsel for the Integrated Benefits Institute (IBI), a nonprofit research and education organization in San Francisco.

It's a holistic approach to disability management. Whether the disability is caused by an on-the-job injury, an off-work incident, an illness or some combination of circumstances, all the employee's benefits are coordinated by a single source to maximize care, minimize economic damages, get claims paid, and return the worker to employment as soon as it's feasible. Molmen says IDM usually includes workers' comp, short-term disability and return-to-work programs and may also encompass long-term disability, health insurance, medical treatment coordination and Family Medical Leave Act administration.

Contact your insurance broker or agent, or visit IBI's Marketplace section at www.ibiweb.org to see the companies that offer IDM programs.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?