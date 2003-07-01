My Queue

Resources 07/03

Web sites, organizations, events and more to grow your business
This story appears in the July 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

African American/Diversity Newswire
www.unityfirst.com
Run by UnityFirst.com, this site delivers news and press releases to more than 3,000 members of the "diverse press"--African American, Latino, Asian, Caribbean and American Indian broadcast, print and online media.

QVC's 2003 Product Search
www.qvcproductsearch.com
To be held August 7-9 at QVC headquarters in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Register online before July 24 to put your inventions or products in front of QVC's merchandising representatives.

Women's Leadership Exchange
www.womensleadershipexchange.com
This program is designed to help women poise their businesses for growth and take them to the next level. The national conference will be in Long Beach, California, on July 23.

Trendwatching.com
www.trendwatching.com
Scans the globe for economic, demographic and behavioral trends as well as hands-on business opportunities. It also offers a free monthly newsletter highlighting global consumer trends and business ideas.

International Swimwear/Activewear Market (ISAM)
www.isamla.com
ISAM will preview the latest for spring in swimwear, beachwear, resortwear, cover-ups and beach accessories in Las Vegas, August 25-28. The show will feature more than 350 exhibitors.

"Making a Sale Under the FTC's New Telemarketing Sales Rule"
www.thedma.org/guidelines/tsr.pdf
Offered by the Direct Marketing Association, this is a free downloadable flowchart educating marketers about the FTC's new telemarketing sales rules.

Storesense 5.5
www.kurant.com
This e-business software from Kurant Corp. enables small and midsized businesses to easily and cost-effectively conduct business online, whether they sell products, services or both.

WSreview.com
www.wsreview.com
A new Web site that provides news, articles, white papers and technical information to help IT professionals and businesspeople integrate the Web with their business's infrastructure; also links to resources such as trade associations, events and books.

The Map of Innovation: Creating Something Out of Nothing
(Crown Publishing, www.randomhouse.com/crown)
Written by Kevin O'Connor with Paul B. Brown, this book offers a step-by-step approach to creating new products and bringing them to market.

Springwise.com
www.springwise.com
A sister site of Trendwatching.com, it reports on new business ideas, concepts, innovations and ventures worldwide in its free monthly newsletter.

