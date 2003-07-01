It's Who You Know

Talk about your firm at all times, and you might reach the ears (or head) of a famous client.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

"You never know who you're talking to or who they know," explains Genevieve Piturro, co-founder and president of Bella Luna Creations Inc., a women's hat and accessories manufacturer in New York City. Piturro, 42, and co-founder Alice Pagano, 49, a designer, managed to get one of their hats onto the head of Grammy-winning recording artist Alicia Keys.

Promoting their firm at all times is the pair's philosophy. In fact, they like to wear their hats and strike up conversations with people about their pieces--a tactic that led to the Keys connection. When Pagano shared a floor with other artists and designers, she was talking to someone in the hall one day--someone who happened to be friends with Keys. "I took the opportunity to make freebies and gifts," says Piturro. "We made three hats and delivered them to [Keys'] friend. When he came back from her tour, he said she loved them--especially the black one with the Swarovski trim."

The proof was in the photo that InStyle magazine published in its February 2003 issue of Keys wearing the black fedora during a performance. Though Piturro and Pagano hadn't pitched InStyle, and actually weren't aware of the photo until a friend pointed it out, now, says Piturro, "We're telling everybody--because we couldn't tell anybody that we made hats for her until we knew she was wearing them." Today, they get the word out via press releases and include the photo of Keys wearing their hat--a move they hope will grow their yearly sales beyond the current $200,000 mark.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market