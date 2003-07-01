Mighty Mouse

Your store may not be a big, city-slicker business, but even a small-town shop can still get customers through its doors.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: I have a clothing store and hair salon business in a very small town. How can I get people to come through my doors and shop here? It seems that people would rather shop somewhere else, like in a big city, instead of saying they bought something from a small town.

Name withheld

A: We live in a small community of less than 2,000 people, so we see firsthand how people in businesses like yours get people in the door and make sales. As with big-city retail, location can be important. Being next to the town coffee shop means you'll be seen. But even without street traffic, small-town merchants can still get business.

Clothing stores can prosper in small towns by selling unique items that can't be bought elsewhere-for instance, clothing from local American Indian tribes. To get your wares noticed, hang them from a balcony or on the street, and even consider selling them in other shops, offering merchants a commission on any of your products that they sell. A store with enough space can also host events such as book signings, poetry readings and workshops sponsored by local organizations. What about service businesses? In our town, the local massage therapist gives away free massage coupons for realtors to give to home purchasers. She also provides gift certificates for every community contest and drawing. Because people who get a massage often become repeat customers, she is essentially sampling what she offers.

Paul and Sarah Edwards' latest book is Why Aren't You Your Own Boss? Leaping Over the Obstacles That Stand Between You and Your Dream. Send them your start-up questions at www.workingfromhome.com or in care of Entrepreneur.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market