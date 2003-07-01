Standing on Their Own

After years of dreaming, this couple decides to go it alone with their own Woody's Hot Dogs kiosk.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

"We're both pretty independent. we never enjoyed punching the time clock or answering to other people," says Chris Lycan, a Woody's Hot Dogs franchisee. Since 2001, Chris, 40, and husband David, 41, haven't had to do either. That's how long they've been operating their hot dog kiosk at the Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"We'd been thinking about [starting a business] for years," says Chris, a former grocery merchandiser. "We just didn't know for sure what to do." A look through the want ads brought Woody's to their attention. Says Chris, "I thought it sounded like fun."

Weather permitting, the Lycans' kiosk is open every day in front of Lowe's. Because David still has a full-time job, Chris handles most of the day-to-day operations herself, leaving the house around 8:30 a.m. to head to her off-site commercial kitchen, where she sets up for the day. About an hour later, it's off to the kiosk to serve hot dogs, Polish sausages, nachos, pretzels, chips and sodas until dark. After closing, it's back to the commercial kitchen to clean up.

Being in such a high-traffic area provides the Lycans with plenty of repeat business. "We get several customers every day who drive up, buy a hot dog and drive away without even going in the store," Chris says. "We know many of our customers by name because people like contractors come to Lowe's every day, and a lot of them stop by the stand." Building a loyal client base and having their own business has been a joyful experience for the Lycans. "If it was someone else's business, I don't think I'd enjoy it as much," Chris says. But when it's yours, you take pride in it."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Best Businesses You Can Start for Under $1,000

Starting a Business

Licensing vs. Franchising: Which Path Is Right for You?

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.