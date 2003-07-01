What's New 07/03

Helping high school athletes get their big breaks

July 1, 2003

It's every high school athlete's dream to be recruited by a big-time school, but to do that, he or she has to get noticed. Enter Orlando, Florida-based Options Sports Group, an online yellow pages of student athletes. Franchisees enroll athletes for the Web site, filling in scholastic and athletic details about each student. The franchise then uploads the information onto the student's personal page for college and university coaches to view.

Some of Options Sports Group's franchisees are former college and professional athletes and coaches who see a major benefit for the athletes participating in this Web listing.