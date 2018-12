Without one, your team will lack focus.

June 23, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When hiring employees, remember that good team leaders remain focused on the team's mission. They know how to identify their major objectives and are not diverted by minor issues. They help control the direction of the team rather than allowing something else to control it for them.

Excerpted from Attracting & Rewarding Outstanding Employees