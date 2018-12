Go here to find the information you need.

June 25, 2003 1 min read

Read the Commerce Business Daily for free online at http://cbdnet.gpo.gov. Study the Federal Acquisition Regulations, a set of rules controlling how the government buys, at www.arnet.gov/far. The General Services Administration, an organization that oversees a lot of U.S. procurement, is an another important stop at www.gsa.gov.

