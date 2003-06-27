Don't Bother With Post-Call Reports

Your sales reps have more important things to do with their time.

I've always questioned the usefulness of post-call reports, which are nothing more than reports to management on what you did all day. As a stand-alone procedure, they take up time better spent working on an activity with future benefits, rather than reporting on something that's already done.

In their worst manifestation, the sales manager (or the poor administrative assistant) keeps a tally of the number of calls, sales, presentations and so on and calculates a bunch of performance ratios. This gives the sales manager a club to "motivate" the salesperson.

At their best, call reports are a source of market information for sales mangers and those above them, but this function is better accomplished in other ways.

Excerpted from Grow Your Business