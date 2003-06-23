Wienerschnitzel Parent Acquires Tastee-Freez

June 23, 2003 1 min read

Newport Beach, California--The Galardi Group, owner and franchisor of the Wienerschnitzel and Hamburger Stand chains, acquired the parent of 229-unit Tastee-Freez in late May for an undisclosed sum through Galardi's newly formed Tastee-Freez subsidiary. Wienerschnitzel has co-branded with Tastee-Freez since 1999 as a franchisee of the chain. As of the acquisition date, the Tastee-Freez logo and menu were installed at 52 Wienerschnitzels and eight Hamburger Stand locations. -Nation's Restaurant News