Wienerschnitzel Parent Acquires Tastee-Freez

Newport Beach, California--The Galardi Group, owner and franchisor of the Wienerschnitzel and Hamburger Stand chains, acquired the parent of 229-unit Tastee-Freez in late May for an undisclosed sum through Galardi's newly formed Tastee-Freez subsidiary. Wienerschnitzel has co-branded with Tastee-Freez since 1999 as a franchisee of the chain. As of the acquisition date, the Tastee-Freez logo and menu were installed at 52 Wienerschnitzels and eight Hamburger Stand locations. -Nation's Restaurant News

