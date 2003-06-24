BK Chief Eyes Whopper Price Cut

June 24, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Miami--Burger King Corp. chief executive Brad Blum, confirming that the chain's same-store sales and guest traffic still are falling, said he wanted to cut the price of BK's signature Whopper permanently by about 20 cents to $1.99. Although embattled franchisees, who would need to authorize the price cut, are also requesting that BK launch premium salads like those of Wendy's and McDonald's, a rollout of such a line would wait "until it's absolutely right" in terms of taste, freshness and differentiation, according to the company. -Nation's Restaurant News