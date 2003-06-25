Dunkin' Donuts to Use Music Promo to Appeal to Young Adults

June 25, 2003 1 min read

Randolph, Massachusetts - Dunkin' Donuts said it is targeting young adults through a music-themed summer promotion highlighting its warm-weather beverages. The promotion will feature the more-than-5,500-unit doughnut chain's new Lemonade Coolatta. As part of the promotion, running through July 15, Dunkin' Donuts is teaming up with MTV for a sweepstakes where one grand-prize winner and 10 friends will receive a prize package including a private summer tour to three concerts. -Nation's Restaurant News