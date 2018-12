When you invest in new technology, a little coverage can go a long way.

July 2, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Don't neglect service contracts if you are buying a computer network, feature-laden phone system or high-end copier. These complex systems can cost you $100 an hour or more to repair when they break. Investigate terms of service contracts you are offered and don't be afraid to negotiate--but don't reject them out of hand either. You can grow with confidence if you know you're covered if your equipment breaks.

Excerpted from Grow Your Business