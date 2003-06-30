McDonald's Happy Meals to Feature Electronic Handheld Games

June 30, 2003 1 min read

Oak Brook, Illinois--Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Monkey Ball are some of the Sega characters bringing the excitement of video gaming to McDonald's Happy Meals from June 27 through July 24. An industry first, the six different interactive electronic handheld Happy Meal games mark the first time a quick-service retailer has offered this advanced technology to consumers. The games have been specially designed for kid-sized hands and motor skills. -PRNewswire