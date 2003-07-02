Romacorp CEO Heads Refranchising Program

July 2, 2003 1 min read

Dallas--Romacorp Inc., operator of Tony Roma's restaurants, has named David Head, president, CEO and board member. Head succeeds Frank Steed, who will remain with the company as president of its U.S. and international franchise entities. In his new position, Steed will be responsible for continuing Tony Roma's refranchising program, selling select company stores to new and existing franchisees. Steed also will be charged with developing new international and U.S. franchise agreements. - Dallas Business Journal