Schlotzsky's Shareholders Reject Sale

July 3, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Austin, Texas--Schlotzsky's shareholders rejected pursuit of a sale of the sandwich chain, with 66.3 percent voting against the proposal, 32.4 percent for the proposal and 1.3 percent abstaining, according to the company. Joseph Beard, a major shareholder, had called for Schlotzsky's to consider selling itself before next February, citing the company's poor financial performance. -Austin Business Journal