Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Launches Cobranding of Thrifty and Dollar

July 4, 2003 1 min read

Tulsa, Oklahoma--Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc. announced that franchisees of both the Thrifty Car Rental and Dollar Rent A Car brands may dual-franchise in selected smaller markets in which the company has decided not to operate corporately. Similar to Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group's own corporate stores, the dual-franchised stores will have the ability to share back office functions, maintenance and fleet between the two brands. All Thrifty Car Rental and Dollar Rent A Car customer "touch points" will be kept separate and served by brand-specific staff. -Thrifty Rent-A-Car System Inc.