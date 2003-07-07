Schlotzsky's Launches New Cafe-Bakery Prototype

July 7, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Austin, Texas--Schlotzsky's Inc. has unveiled the latest version of its cafe and bakery, featuring an expanded menu and updated decor, wireless Internet access for guests and some staffing by student chefs from the Texas Culinary Academy. The new unit provides food served on china as well as light table service. The menu includes items like hot panini sandwiches, stuffed baked potatoes, espresso drinks and an expanded children's menu. -Nation's Restaurant News