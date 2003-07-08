7-Eleven Launches Vcom Bill Payment Services

July 8, 2003 1 min read

Dallas--7-Eleven Inc. has partnered with e-Money Systems Inc. to offer bill payment services through 7-Eleven's Vcom electronic kiosks beginning this fall. Customers will be able to pay their bills by cash, check, credit and ATM debit cards at the more than 940 Vcom kiosks installed in 13 states and Washington, DC. Vcom is a financial kiosk that merges 24-hour ATM capabilities with other services. -Dallas Business Journal