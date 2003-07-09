Healthy Food News--McDonald's, Wienerschnitzel

July 9, 2003 1 min read

Oak Brook, Illinois--McDonald's Corp. is directing its meat suppliers worldwide to phase out use of growth-promoting antibiotics in animals because of concerns that the practice lessens the drugs' effectiveness in humans. The policy does not prohibit use of antibiotics to treat sick livestock; it is aimed instead at antibiotics routinely given to animals to promote growth. McDonald's is telling its direct suppliers, those that control all stages of animal production, to phase out such antibiotics by the end of 2004. -Associated Press

Newport Beach, California--Wienerschnitzel has partnered with Healthy Choice to offer customers a healthier alternative hot dog. The low-fat hot dogs, which will be available to diners as mustard dogs, chili dogs, chili cheese dogs, kraut dogs and relish dogs, range from four to 10 grams of fat and will become a permanent menu staple. -Los Angeles Business Journal