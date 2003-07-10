Financial News--RadioShack, Snap-on

July 10, 2003 1 min read

Fort Worth, Texas--An emphasis on hot new exclusive products, rollout of a test prototype to more stores and the expansion of accessories in core basics are part of RadioShack's game plan to get sales and profits back on track after a disappointing fiscal 2002. Sales dropped to $4.58 billion for the year ended December 31, a 4.2 percent decrease. The company blames its poor performance on a $250 million decline in sales of direct-to-home satellite systems and a $125 million drop in sales of desktop computers. -DSNRetailingToday

Kenosha, Wisconsin--Snap-on Inc. is expecting a 5 to 10 percent increase in earnings for the full year instead of the 10 to 15 percent previously expected. Sales for tools for industrial and commercial applications declined in both Europe and North America, reflecting the weak economy. A corporate restructuring to lower Snap-on's cost structure is ongoing. -The Business Journal of Milwaukee