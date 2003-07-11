Expansion News--Buffalo Wild Wings, Del Taco, Domino's, Roly Poly, 7-Eleven, Smoothie King, Wingstop

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Minneapolis--Ken and Steve Howard, brother restaurateurs with 14 Sonic Drive-In restaurants, have signed franchise agreements to build two Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and plan to develop 12 restaurants in Oklahoma and Texas. -Nichol & Co. LTD

Lake Forest, California--Del Taco has signed a franchise development agreement for three new five years. -PRNewswire

Garland, Texas--Wingstop Restaurants Inc. has signed two development agreements to bring the South Florida Wingstop total from two to 10 locations within the next two years. -PRNewswire

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Why So Many LLC Operating Agreements Fail

Starting a Business

Startup Entrepreneurs Need to Take Business Intelligence Seriously in 2020

Starting a Business

How a First-Time Entrepreneur Wooed Corporate Clients in Year One