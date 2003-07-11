Expansion News--Buffalo Wild Wings, Del Taco, Domino's, Roly Poly, 7-Eleven, Smoothie King, Wingstop

July 11, 2003 1 min read

Minneapolis--Ken and Steve Howard, brother restaurateurs with 14 Sonic Drive-In restaurants, have signed franchise agreements to build two Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and plan to develop 12 restaurants in Oklahoma and Texas. -Nichol & Co. LTD

Lake Forest, California--Del Taco has signed a franchise development agreement for three new five years. -PRNewswire

Garland, Texas--Wingstop Restaurants Inc. has signed two development agreements to bring the South Florida Wingstop total from two to 10 locations within the next two years. -PRNewswire