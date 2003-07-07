My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Get Yourself Paid

Try these two techniques for dealing with deadbeat customers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the U.S. economy continues to cough, sputter and wheeze, a lot of small businesses are having trouble getting paid, even by their better customers. This week's e-mails focus on two very common situations:

Q: I have an Internet-based business and accept all major credit cards. One of my biggest problems is "chargebacks"--when a purchaser pays by credit card and then cancels the order while the goods are being shipped. If a customer isn't satisfied, I wouldn't mind refunding their money if they would just return the goods. But the customers are stealing the goods and I'm getting in trouble with the credit card companies to boot! Are there any good ways to solve this problem?

A: Merchant concern about online credit card fraud and chargebacks (when a credit card company reverses a transaction at a customer's request) are on the rise. Chargebacks can occur for a variety of legitimate reasons, such as double charging, credit card expiration, mistaken identity (charging Customer A accidentally for a purchase made by Customer B) and bank error. If you get too many chargebacks against you, though, you could lose your merchant account. If you lose your Visa/MasterCard merchant account, you are placed on the Visa/MasterCard Terminated Merchant File (TMF/MATCH list) for several years. All banks and other merchant account providers have access to this list, and if they find you on the list, they won't reissue a merchant account to you.

Sadly, the cards are stacked against merchants and in favor of consumers when it comes to "quality dispute" chargebacks. Under the federal Fair Credit Billing Act, dissatisfied consumers may request a chargeback of any transaction if they notify their bank within 60 days after they have received the credit card statement on which the transaction is recorded. While technically the consumer is required to return the defective goods to the seller and make a good faith effort to resolve the matter directly before resorting to a chargeback, in practice credit card companies lack the staff and other resources necessary to mediate commercial disputes (heck, they simply don't want to get involved, and who can blame them?) and will simply issue the chargeback if the request is made in the proper form.

There are a couple of online resources available to merchants who wish to challenge chargebacks. For a one-time fee of $39, Florida-based Azoos.com Inc. offers programs that teach merchants step by step how to challenge chargebacks, including form letters and other documents, while North Carolina-based MerchantSeek provides free information for merchants on ways to deal with credit card fraud.

Q: I submitted my invoice to a large, Fortune 2000 corporation on March 5th for consulting services rendered during the month of February. They usually pay within 60 days, so when I didn't get paid by May 5th, I inquired. My contact said the company had changed their policy to 75 days, so I waited another 2 weeks. I've inquired every week since then and have always received an e-mail back which said "I'll look into it for you." I e-mailed them again yesterday and was tempted to say something like, "I don't think you want your company to be embarrassed by ending up in small claims court." However, I held my tongue (actually, my computer mouse) and wrote "please give me the names of three people to contact about my February invoice and a deadline when I can expect payment." The next day, I found the check, which had been sent by overnight courier, in my mailbox. I also received an e-mail from the company asking me to start a new assignment.

A: Nice going, kid! There are a few lessons here:

  • When bills are overdue, it pays to be persistent--"Squeaky wheels get the grease."
  • Be professional. Big companies are not afraid of small claims court proceedings (which never get the publicity they deserve) and will be totally turned off by threats or emotional appeals.
  • If the bill is not disputed, ask to speak directly to the person in charge of authorizing payment, and request a specific date on which payment can be expected. Follow up with a letter or e-mail confirming the date agreed upon.
  • Bills tend to be paid quickly when the customer needs more work from you, so don't be afraid to remind your deadbeat customer (gently) about upcoming projects they'll need you to work on. If you sense the customer won't need your services again for a while, try to hold back some of your work until final payment is made.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Cash Advance Apps Can Be a Short-Term Bridge for People Short on Money

The Woman Behind the Scenes at Cannabis' Biggest Private Equity Fund

Finance

After More Than $700,000 Disappeared, They Launched the World's First Embezzlement Insurance