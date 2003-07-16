Improve Your Productivity

One of the most common time-related job complaints is that so-called "emergencies" never stop.

Entire days are lost as one "critical" situation after another clamors for your attention. Every department in the company brings you a smoldering problem to stamp out. The next time someone barrels into your office with the latest "emergency," ask if you can get back with him or her at noon because you have an emergency of your own--a customer meeting--at 9:30. Make them take the responsibility for canceling a sales call. Most "emergencies" can hold for a couple of hours, and you'll be surprised how many seem to get taken care of before your noon appointment.

