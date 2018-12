It pays when customers speak highly of your business.

People are much more likely to listen to the recommendation of a friend than to respond to a mass-market campaign. They tend to trust the opinions of their close friends and family. So viral marketing may not reach as many potential customers as a mass-market campaign, but the ones that it does reach are more likely to become customers.

