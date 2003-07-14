Damon's Restaurants to Use New Network Service

July 14, 2003 1 min read

Columbus, Ohio--Damon's International Inc. has struck a deal with NTN Communications Inc. that will give the restaurant chain data transmission and communication services using NTN's new two-way satellite platform. The system will link Damon's restaurants through a high-speed satellite network, allowing the company to access and control restaurants' systems from its headquarters and conduct Internet-based training from its restaurants. -Business First of Columbus