Sir Speedy Launches Direct Marketing and Advertising Campaign

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mission Viejo, California--Sir Speedy Inc., a franchisor of retail printing and document management services outlets, will launch a multimedia direct marketing and advertising campaign that will run through July 2004. The mailings will go to companies listed on the firm's 750,000-name database and to names from D&B and InfoUSA in all major U.S. markets. Another key component of the effort will be commercials on news stations like CNN, CNN Headline News, Fox News and MSNBC. Sir Speedy is looking for 15 percent sales growth from this effort. -Direct

