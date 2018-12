<b></b>

July 17, 2003 1 min read

Dublin, Ohio--Same-restaurant sales at company-owned Wendy's outlets fell 1.9 percent in June and dropped 2 percent at franchised restaurants for the same period, according to the company. Meanwhile, June same-restaurant sales for the company's Tim Hortons units rose 5.4 percent in the United States and 4.6 percent in Canada. -Business First of Columbus