Acquisition and Partnership News--Aaron's Rents, Keller Williams Realty, Meineke

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Atlanta--Aaron Rents Inc. has bought 37 rental store through three different transactions, acquiring three stores in Texas, three stores in Nevada and 31 in Arizona from owners operating the units under various names. Of those acquired, 19 will become Aaron's Sales & Lease Ownership stores and the remainder will be merged into existing Aaron's locations. -Atlanta Business Chronicle

Austin, Texas--Keller Williams Realty and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage have formed a partnership that will let Keller Williams customers utilize Wells Fargo Home Mortgage services. The joint venture will be called 1st Financial Services of Colorado LLC and will be co-owned by Wells Fargo and Colorado Partners LLC, an affiliate of Keller Williams Realty. -The Denver Business Journal

Charlotte, North Carolina--A stock purchase agreement has been entered into for the acquisition of Meineke Car Care Centers Inc. by members of Meineke management and two financial partners, Carousel Capital and The Halifax Group. The transaction is expected to be completed by August. -Meineke Car Care Centers Inc.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market