Acquisition and Partnership News--Aaron's Rents, Keller Williams Realty, Meineke

<b></b>

July 18, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Atlanta--Aaron Rents Inc. has bought 37 rental store through three different transactions, acquiring three stores in Texas, three stores in Nevada and 31 in Arizona from owners operating the units under various names. Of those acquired, 19 will become Aaron's Sales & Lease Ownership stores and the remainder will be merged into existing Aaron's locations. -Atlanta Business Chronicle

Austin, Texas--Keller Williams Realty and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage have formed a partnership that will let Keller Williams customers utilize Wells Fargo Home Mortgage services. The joint venture will be called 1st Financial Services of Colorado LLC and will be co-owned by Wells Fargo and Colorado Partners LLC, an affiliate of Keller Williams Realty. -The Denver Business Journal

Charlotte, North Carolina--A stock purchase agreement has been entered into for the acquisition of Meineke Car Care Centers Inc. by members of Meineke management and two financial partners, Carousel Capital and The Halifax Group. The transaction is expected to be completed by August. -Meineke Car Care Centers Inc.