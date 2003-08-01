What's for Dinner?

Two entrepreneurs have put this question on ice with do-it-yourself frozen entrees.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Vital Stats: Tina Kuna and Stephanie Firchau, both 40, co-founders of Dream Dinners Inc.

Company: Home meal-preparation service, with five locations in Washington state

2003 Sales Projections: $1.8 million to $3 million

Noshin' Notion: A stay-at-home mom with a catering background, Firchau had been preparing and freezing meals to save time during busy evenings. But she found her knack when she staged a larger cook-out with girlfriends at a rented commercial kitchen, charging only for the cost of food. "I was getting phone calls and e-mails from [friends of friends] asking if they could come," Firchau says. When eight sessions filled quickly, Firchau realized she had struck gold and asked longtime friend Kuna to be her business partner.

"Our recipes aren't gourmet, but we push the limit to get people to try new things."

Class in Session: Twelve customers, each paying $160, migrate around the refrigerated stations, preparing any 12 of the 14 meals featured monthly. Pre-chopped ingredients, measuring cups and simple instructions for creations like lemon pork chops or herb-crusted flank steak await. Pre-ordering their selections, "all they need to do is follow the recipes, and they're done in two hours," says Kuna.

Teen Dream: Firchau's 17-year-old daughter caught the entrepreneurial bug, too, and began delivering cooked Dream Dinner meals within a 20-mile radius for a small fee. A new kitchen, opened in April, focuses on deliveries for eaters all over Washington state.

Food Fancy: "We've had people e-mail us their FedEx numbers," says Kuna, recounting the intense interest that has them getting ready to franchise. "We even had two women from Sacramento, California, fly up, cook over the weekend, and pack everything to ship on the plane home."

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market