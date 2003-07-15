Companies Moving to Comply With Sarbanes-Oxley

Forty percent of surveyed CFOs and IT executives expect to upgrade their financial systems and process.

(Newstream) -- Software maker PeopleSoft Inc. has announced the results of a new survey of CFOs and IT executives about their strategies to comply with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. More than 880 CFOs and senior IT executives participated in the survey as part of a June seminar on best practices for Sarbanes-Oxley compliance sponsored by PeopleSoft and Business Finance Magazine. The record turnout for the seminar and the survey findings demonstrate that companies are moving quickly to address compliance, and that they are using Sarbanes-Oxley as a catalyst to upgrade finance systems and improve business process efficiencies.

META Group analyzed the survey results and John Van Decker, META Group's vice president of technology research services, commented: "Companies are seriously concerned that they don't have the appropriate internal controls and financial management processes in place to comply with Sarbanes-Oxley. In fact, almost 90 percent of the companies surveyed are already engaged in evaluating or implementing a Sarbanes-Oxley project, and 40 percent intend to upgrade current processes and systems in their compliance efforts."

