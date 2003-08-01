Total Tote

Time to get your hands on this notebook carrying case with a built-in charger

August 1, 2003 1 min read

Working on the road has never been easier than with APC's TravelPower Case, a notebook carrying case with a built-in charging station that lets you keep all your gadgets charged without having to carry bulky power adapters for each device.

Plug in a laptop and up to two other mobile devices inside the TravelPower Case using a single connection. Then, just plug it in anywhere-a plane, building or car-using the included adapters. A USB charging port allows you to charge two more external devices as well. A road warrior's dream come true, TravelPower is available in synthetic leather ($100) or ballistic nylon ($130)-take your pick (www.apc.com, 800-877-4080).