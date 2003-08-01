Total Tote

Time to get your hands on this notebook carrying case with a built-in charger
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Working on the road has never been easier than with APC's TravelPower Case, a notebook carrying case with a built-in charging station that lets you keep all your gadgets charged without having to carry bulky power adapters for each device.

Plug in a laptop and up to two other mobile devices inside the TravelPower Case using a single connection. Then, just plug it in anywhere-a plane, building or car-using the included adapters. A USB charging port allows you to charge two more external devices as well. A road warrior's dream come true, TravelPower is available in synthetic leather ($100) or ballistic nylon ($130)-take your pick (www.apc.com, 800-877-4080).

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market