Now You See It...

Payroll tax is likely the tax you most want to have cut, but will it ever happen?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Congress is debating $350 billion in new tax cuts. But if you're holding your breath for a cut in payroll taxes, you might as well exhale. The payroll tax has been called the "ignored tax," because it never gets cut. Payroll taxes make up 34.9 percent of federal revenues and are expected to increase to 36.3 percent of federal revenues by 2004, according to the Tax Policy Center, a nonprofit, nonpartisan group that studies tax policy. Payroll taxes currently constitute 15.3 percent of payroll in employee and employer contributions combined.

Entrepreneurs indicate in surveys that the payroll tax is their greatest obstacle to business and job expansion, says Robert J. Walker, president of Get America Working!, a bipartisan employment policy group in Arlington, Virginia. "Cutting the payroll tax by 10 percent would increase employment 3 percent in the short term," he says. "That's a lot of jobs."

So what's the holdup? Payroll taxes fund Medicare and Social Security, two entitlement programs that are sacred-not to mention political hot potatoes. "No one wants to be left open to the charge that they don't care about the solvency of the Social Security system," says Dennis Cohen, chair of tax and tax litigation departments at law firm Cozen O'Connor in Washington, DC. Nor is the government eager to lose the reliable revenue the payroll tax generates, particularly in a renewed period of deficit spending.

With the next presidential election 15 months away, however, politicians will be under increasing pressure to reinvigorate the economy. Could a payroll tax cut play a role? Presidential candidate Sen. John Kerry (D-MA) is pushing for a "payroll tax holiday," and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) is mentioning the need for payroll tax cuts to help small business.

But Hank Gutman, partner in charge of federal tax and legislative and regulatory services for accounting and tax services firm KPMG LLP in Washington, DC, believes there won't be a permanent change in the payroll tax until there's a willingness to redefine the scope of the federal government's obligation to retirees.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market