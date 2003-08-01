Richard Rhodes

42, founder and CEO of Rhodes Architectural Stone in Seattle
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Description:New and ancient architectural stone sourcing and crafting company

Start-Up: $100,000 in 1998

Sales: Projecting nearly $10 million in 2003

China Syndrome: Purchasing stone abroad for a client of his stone installation business, Rhodes found himself admiring the exquisite beauty of a stone Chinese village near the Three Gorges Dam Project site. A new business was born when he realized the stones would inevitably be buried under 600 feet of water unless something was done. Now half of Rhodes Architectural's business involves 30 employees and a worldwide network of 600 stonecutters rescuing ancient stonework that would otherwise be lost or destroyed, including the site that first inspired him.

Live Rock: Since he works in multiple time zones, the Web has given Rhodes a huge competitive advantage. Online, clients can instantly access information and photos of their projects, while a design system provides cutters with exact dimensions and angles of every cut of every stone. The company has even developed an iconographic language to communicate with illiterate stonecutters. "We're kind of an 18th century business using 21st century information technology," Rhodes quips.

Indiana Stones: Although Rhodes' wealthy clientele spend plenty for the stone aesthetics to adorn homes and commercial buildings, it's never been "just business" for the passionate Rhodes. "It's a big win for me to be able to work in a material that will outlive not only me, but also my civilization."

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market