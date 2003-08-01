Just a Mirage?

Proposed legislation may expand SBIC financing-someday.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Many entrepreneurs looking for bank loans have faced a desert-like landscape lately. A bill proposed by Sen. Olympia Snowe (R-ME) would help quench their thirst. The bill nearly made it to passage once, and with strong bipartisan support, it stands a good chance of becoming more than a mirage, once Snowe finds another vehicle to attach it to. The Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) loan enhancement bill would increase the flow of capital into Debenture SBICs. The bill alters the tax code so nonprofit organizations like pension plans and university endowment funds can invest in Debenture SBICs, one of the three types of SBICs licensed by the SBA. Debenture SBICs receive guaranteed loans from the SBA and make loans to small businesses for terms of generally one to five years. The money can be used to finance inventories, accounts receivable and pretty much any other business need except real estate.

Under current tax law, investors in Debenture SBICs have to pay taxes on the income they earn from their loans. Snowe's bill would eliminate this requirement. Lee Mercer, president of the National Association of SBICs, believes this would increase the flow of capital into Debenture SBICs by at least $200 million a year in additional private capital. ll participants complete online profiles prior to

Regulatory Rescue
Congress seems certain to pass the national Small Business Regulatory Assistance Act (H.R. 205) after House approval by a vote of 417 to 4 in April. The bill would authorize 20 Small Business Development Centers nationwide to assist entrepreneurs with regulatory compliance.

Stephen Barlas is a freelance business reporter who covers the Washington beat for 15 magazines.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market